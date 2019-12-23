Positivity plays a key role in the development of an individual. Under its umbrella, there are various other aspects like self-esteem, self-motivation, mental health, and much more. Laying emphasis on the overall development of the body, Max Weiss is a motivational speaker who loves to spread positivity with his words. “Why change for someone when you are comfortable in your own skin? Be the way you are because nobody knows you better than yourself. Self-love is the best thing that one can ever do,” says Max. Before he became a motivational speaker, he was into digital marketing. However, he always had an interest in motivating people. He owns a company named ‘Weiss Consulting and Marketing GmbH’ in Bad Tölz.

He holds great expertise in digital marketing and always keeps himself updated with the latest happenings in the digital world. The man has been actively using social media since 2010 and with the immense power of social media, he is on a mission to bring a positive impact on people’s lives. However, he still works on marketing projects and also shares useful content on his social media which can be helpful to many marketers. He has maintained a perfect balance between both of his works. Besides this, he is also keen to start his own motivational podcasts to better the lives of people and always keep them motivated.

Max plans to make his presence on every social media platform. His current focus is on his YouTube channel, ‘Max Weiß’. “I have observed that many people do not openly speak about mental health due to which they have low self-esteem and their motivation level drops. I hope to bring a change in the lives of the people with my work,” said Max. Apart from this, the man Max looks up to in his life is Steve Jobs. Weiss considers Jobs as an integral part of his life and credits him for the success which he has achieved till now. He made a shift in his career and started working for the betterment of people.