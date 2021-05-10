Most motivational gurus share a specific set of rules that you should and shouldn’t follow to lead a happier life. While it may work for some, others may not relate to those rules at all. This is where Jackson Yew differs from other motivational speakers.

Jackson is the co-owner and co-founder of a digital agency called Funnel Duo Media. Along with his brother Reeve, he offers services focusing on providing marketing strategies, business consultation, developing landing pages, and various web solutions. Although Jackson is part of a successful company, he wants to coach speakers and students to change their lives for the better.

Speaking from his personal experiences

Jackson is already responsible for coaching more than 300 companies and 31,000 students. Why do you think so many people love to hear Jackson speak? It’s because he shares his personal experiences as examples of what others should do when they come across significant challenges in their lives. He doesn’t always stick to a specific coaching line because he believes doing so wouldn’t bring the best out of his students.

Jackson says, “If I am speaking to an auditorium full of students, it’s my job to make them connect with my story. Every student there may have different problems in life. From education to finding the right job, students go through a lot of tension during their adolescent period. If I can help them move in the right direction, why not continue doing that and help more students?”

Jackson’s personal experiences involve getting a job that he didn’t like, starting a ship salvaging company that didn’t last for more than two years, getting bankrupt and returning home, starting from scratch to offer web solutions to domestic and international clients, saving enough money to create Funnel Duo Media with his brother, and taking the company to a stage where it makes a 7-figure revenue every month.

It’s the kind of story you usually read in books, but Jackson is a living example of what you can do if you want to stay honest and work hard after losing everything.

Jackson’s coaching style

As already mentioned, Jackson doesn’t follow the typical coaching style that other motivational gurus follow. According to Jackson, “I don’t want to implement strategies to change anyone’s mindset. I often see that motivation gurus don’t touch the technical aspect of the strategies they talk about. This is where I make the necessary changes. I concentrate on the technical implementation of the strategies you normally come across to help students figure out when and where to use them. I think that can bring the much-wanted change in their attitude towards life.”

Jackson’s coaching style is already attracting thousands of students, amateur speakers, and entrepreneurs. They want to learn from the best in the business. Jackson is the coach that doesn’t hold back from sharing his life’s secrets. It’s his coaching technique that sells out auditoriums within a few days. If you want to become a successful entrepreneur or find your passion in life, you can attend one of the webinars hosted by Jackson. It can well be a life-changing experience for you.