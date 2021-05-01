Monis Khan’s debut movie Consequence Karma is out now and is streaming on India’s leading OTT platforms like MX Player, Hungama Play, Airtel Xstream , Idea Movies and many more. The good news is that the critics are appreciating his overall performance and the film. After this success he has signed another web series whose shooting has already been completed and will be streaming soon.He is playing a very interesting lead role in this web series as well.

Let’s get to know more about him through a series of questions which he will answer us with honesty and an open heart.

When you came to Mumbai, who gave you the initial support?

Initially, when I came to Mumbai, my brother was a great support for me. I stayed with him and he gave me strength to reach where I am now.

Who inspires you the most in real as well as in reel life?

Personally, I am very inspired by my grandfather (nana). His morals and values have always impressed me and I really respect him for the man that he was. Since childhood he has stayed with me and taught me to be the man that I am today. I have always used his teachings in every stage of my life. He has taught me to never forget my roots even if I reach great heights. He has taught me to be down to earth and never have arrogance. He always told me that if you give love and respect, you will always get the best in return. And in reel life, Irfan Khan is my idol. I am very inspired by him; he is a legend and will always be alive in our hearts.

What kind of characters you want to do in future?

In future, I want to do more challenging and new roles which bring out the best actor in me.

What is Bollywood’s current situation accordingly to you?

The current situation in Bollywood is improving with lots of opportunities for new actors and also lots of new films that are on the release with new and different subjects.

What are your thoughts about Nepotism in Bollywood?

Nepotism is just a term which people are accusing Bollywood with. If you work hard and follow your passion and dreams with dedication then nothing can stop you from achieving your goals may it be Bollywood or anywhere else. Everywhere hard work and motivation is the key to success.

What was your family’s role in your success?

My family has been very supportive during my journey. My mom, dad, brother& sister have always stood by me in all my decisions. I am very grateful to my brother, without his support I would not be able to survive in Mumbai. I also am very grateful to my friend Shadab bhai, who supported me. The bond that we shared helped us to do this film and succeed in our goals. And thanks to shahzeb bhai as well for constantly motivating me and bringing out the best in me.