Mehak Dhawan becomes industry’s popular choice as anchor

Public speaking is an art that not everyone can ace. Mehak Dhawan is one person who knows this art very well and has been practising it since a long time now. From being one of the youngest Emcees to sharing stage with some big Bollywood faces, she has created her name in the industry. Starting from a very early age, today she is a popular choice for anchoring.

Mehak knows how to engage people and hook them to events that she is a part of. Her style of presenting is unique and that’s what makes her a perfect choice for corporate occasions as well. She is a social media influencer too and keeps making good content for her audience. What sets her apart from the others is the jovial way in which she talks. With a brilliant sense of humour and perfect comeback timing, Dhawan is an all-in-one package.

Speaking future about this, Mehak says, “I have always loved talking ever since I was a child. Interacting with people has been my forte. Every show is a new learning for me!! I would thank my friends and family for supporting me and guiding me through. Looking forward to more work of entertaining you all.”

Mehak has shared stage with actors like Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Hritik Roshan, Rancher Singh, Shraddha Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgan, Kartik Aaryan and Tapsee Pannu to name a few.