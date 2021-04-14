Today the youth around are getting inspired by Naveed Ahmad story. Getting inspired to dare to start, own and run a business from a young age.

Following his path to utilise the depths of social media to enhance their chances of survival and growth in today’s world. Being a young mind, he revolutionized the concepts of advertising and marketing in his industry.

Just like his ice cream business, he helped bloom the social media management too Naveed Ahmad says that with the progression and expanded rivalry in the advanced innovation, computerized promoting is intense and testing now. He completed MBA in marketing in 2019. He is one of the youngest entrepreneurs in the ice cream manufacturing industry.

People say age is just a number, they say excellence is not bound by age and time, and they say a lot of other positive things to motivate each other. But Naveed Ahmad doesn’t believe in saying, he believes in doing. So he proved that age is just a number, he proved that excellence is not bound by age and time and he is motivating us in the right way.

With changing time many small-scale ice cream industries slowly rising and capturing the markets, we’d see a major shift in power balance in the industry soon.

Naveed Ahmad is an entrepreneur of National Ice cream, one of the leading challengers in the Ice cream business.

At the age of 16, He joined the Ice Cream Manufacturing Business with his father, Zafar Ahmad. The company National India Ice cream was founded by his grandfather Riyaz Ahmad in the year 1985. Naveed has helped the company to widen its horizons. The journey hasn’t been easy but he managed to push the milestones all along his path. Today his company is leading the local markets and soon he plans to expand his reach to a national level.

11 years ago when he joined the company, which operated only in Seelampur of Delhi, hardly had he thought that he’d come this far. Pile on top the difficulties of Demonetization, the shifting of Ice cream in the higher tax slab in GST, and last but most dreaded nationwide lockdown in the peak of ice cream season. But he dragged all the heaps of difficulties along on his ascend to success.

Peak after peak, reaching new heights, now he hopes for brighter days and new horizons ahead.