Saurabh Singh was born with the entrepreneurial gene that made him take the plunge of creating something of his own at the early age of 19. He has since, never looked back, scripting success after success.

With 16 years experience in the industry, he is known as a master political strategist and a tech visionary with the rare ability to foresee technology’s biggest upcoming challenges. Besides being a leading entrepreneur, Singh is also an active investor and mentor to businesses trying to achieve success similar to his.

Q) Please describe what AppInventiv does?

To put it simply, we help digitally ‘transform’ businesses and institutions. In technical terms, we are a bootstrapped, Google Certified Digital Transformation Agency with clients spread across the world. We craft next-gen software solutions for businesses and governments to make them digital-first, which I feel, have become a bare necessity. Digital, after all is the future.

Over the years we have successfully driven more than 1000 businesses across the globe towards unprecedented growth, including Fortune 500 companies, governments and Silicon Valley startups.

We are recognized and renowned especially for working with futuristic technologies. In terms of strength and experience, our innovation is led by 650+ tech leaders who are helping businesses redefine industry processes, customer experience and the nature of growth. To do this we combine emerging technologies with speed and agility, and human creativity.

We are headquartered in India but also have offices set up in the USA, Middle East, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. In 2021, despite the pandemic and its added limitations we added 4 more branches to our India roster – Dehradun, Lucknow, Indore, Chandigarh – places we feel will be the next hubs of the digital revolution. With our current pace we are targeted to be a thriving team of 1000+ innovative minds, closing to the forecasted hit of 100 Cr. in revenue by end of this year.

Many of our projects have already become the talk of the town with millions of happy users and increasing media mentions across channels.

Q) Who are your clients primarily?

Digital is the future. Every business in the world, be it a startup or an established business is looking for a reliable technology partner. These institutions are not just looking for enablers, but also innovators, someone who’ll show them the possibilities of digital growth of their product and industry. This is why we make sure our clients receive more than the value. We make sure they receive a true reliable partner.

Anyone who is looking to develop, invent or reshape an idea or process digitally, can be our client. To serve our diverse client base, we have set up two separate business units, one which serves early-stage companies, startups and another that serves global Fortune 500s or bigger enterprises.

We have serviced clients from several industries ranging from customer-facing sectors such as retail, travel, e-commerce, education, hospitality, advertising, market research to more B2B oriented sectors such as manufacturing and logistics. We have also stepped into the waters of SCM and Fintech with a healthy representation in the nonprofit sector as well.

Q) How can one access your services?

We always look forward to connecting with businesses and organizations seeking a digital transformation or interested in leveraging the revolutionary powers of technology.

If you have an idea and want to turn it into a multi fold business or want to digitally transform your company, you can reach us on our website. You can also connect with me, personally, on Linkedin.

Q) Any recent success stories of AppInventiv?

We have helped many of our partner’s bag multi-million dollar fundings to accelerate their product growth. Most apps and products made by us have ramped up millions of app downloads and users online.

In just 6 years, we have led the digitisation of global brands.

We established global brand IKEA in churning more footings and sales internationally by building a customer centric accessibility e-store solution. Another story I happily remember is when we helped Domino’s in restructuring their mobile application, resulting in an increase in their conversion rate and revenue by 23%. And not just brands, we are also enabling the governments of India and UAE to rapidly adopt the digital revolution that’s knocking frantically.

All these success stories have helped us win the award of “App Development Company of the Year” by Entrepreneur.com. All things considered, it has been a fruitful couple of years for us.

Q) How you are helping people during the pandemic?

Our employee strength has been growing at a steady speed. Even when the country’s economy was grappling to survive from COVID-19, Appinventiv not only thrived, but refrained from a single layoff or salary cut. In fact we introduced a free of cost Health Insurance Policy of around 2 to 4 Lakh each for each of our 650+ employees.

In 2020 we launched the #SteppingUp campaign to offer opportunities to people who had lost their jobs due to Covid. Through the initiative, we ended up hiring more than 200 people. We also wrapped up 2 rounds of appraisals with an average increment of 22%. Even through the second wave of 2021 we hired 140 talented individuals in the first quarter and plan to hire 200 more by the end of the year. Our hiring process has also always reflected our desire to empower women and turn them into tomorrow’s leaders.

Unfortunately, the pandemic is nowhere nearing an end. We have thus decided to step up for the sake of our employees through an in-house vaccination drive. We realise it is impossible to replace the loss of a loved one, but we as a company have brought in policies that ensure those left behind are taken care of steps that includes:

● 50% of the deceased’s monthly salary sanctioned to a family subject with a MINIMUM cap of Rs 40,000 per month, for one year.

● Rs 10,000 monthly for the education of school/college going children for a period of two years.

● Mediclaim coverage for the family of the deceased for at least up to two years.

● Offer of employment to dependent/s as per qualification/skill.