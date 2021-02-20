Aurimas aka AJ is a passionate coach who helps people become optimized humans and maintain that status for life through multi-dimensional high performance coaching.

In a world that seems too consumed by attaining overnight success, it becomes imperative to focus on the journeys that turned into a success story over time. AJ’s story is one of those. He went from facing numerous challenges and struggles to overcoming it all and reaching a prominent position that he enjoys in his life today. We came across Aurimas Juodka, aka AJ who is passionate and dynamic professional, a well-known human optimization and high-performance expert, helping people identify inefficiencies in their lives and help in fixing them with the Minimal Effective Dose. AJ is the man you need if you wish to reach your full potential.

He is an expert who deals with entrepreneurial stress and through his unique process has helped innumerable business people to achieve and sustain high performance in both, their personal and professional lives. He saw it all before making it big as a human optimization expert. Aurimas Juodka has faced serious health issues like kidney stones at an early age, low energy, insomnia, destroyed gut microbiome, weak immune system, etc. Then he reached a point and decided to cracked the health code, which became his entry point to mastering high performance and human optimization.

Today, as an Optimized Human and expert, he has dedicated his life to guide all his clients to reach their full physical and mental potential. One of his executive clients described AJ as an executive coach, nutritionist, therapist, personal trainer, accountability partner and a life coach all in one. Aurimas Juodka helps his clients to optimize the four pillars of high performance using the Minimal Effective Dose approach, helping people to become their best versions in business, career and life.

The four pillars include Biology, Leadership, Efficiency and Mindset. With Biology, they incorporate the Minimal Effective Dose approach to optimize the sleep, stress management, movement and nutrition. The Leadership pillar is about developing people’s leadership skills by challenging themselves and taking them out of their comfort zone while finding ways to positively influence others. When addressing Efficiency, they establish the non-negotiable boundaries on their time and find the most efficient way of structuring and handling their calendar. The Mindset pillar is where AJ helps his clients to eliminate the subconscious patterns that are not serving them and replace them with the ones that lead to optimal performance.

AJ has developed a multidimensional curriculum that helps people make a lasting change in their life by focusing on the above mentioned four pillars. AJ’s prior experience in military leadership, mastery in NLP, nutrition coaching, strength and conditioning coaching, and high-performance coaching programs have allowed him to create a 360-degree approach that leads people towards reaching and sustaining higher productive output.