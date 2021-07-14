The global coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing economic downturn have exacerbated the challenges that brands face in attracting and retaining customers. Establishing meaningful relationships with clients is a powerful tool that can help businesses return to profitability faster. To do so, entrepreneurs must consider changing trends and act in accordance with the times.

Yet, many feel overwhelmed with the miscellaneous marketing trends out there required to ensure success for their businesses. This is exactly why even the most prominent entrepreneurs decide to outsource their marketing efforts to competent service providers such as Storyline Marketing.

Shawn Severs, the agency’s founder, shares his firsthand knowledge of acquiring and retaining loyal customers through well-thought-out online marketing assets.

Earn Customer Loyalty

Customer loyalty is an important metric for any successful business. Working with a stream of regular customers who will buy your products and use your services can generate much more profit than targeting single shoppers. That is why it is worth investing in strategic marketing that will allow you to turn regular customers into loyal fans.

“Aligning your brand’s authentic voice with the customers’ expectations requires careful consideration of all available marketing assets as well as the historical setting your business lives in,” says Shawn.

Create Your Brand’s Authentic Voice

The brand legend is the basis on which communication with the consumer and product positioning is built. It is thanks to its presence that the client is ready to pay more.

“Just because you possess a large budget and can throw money at it doesn’t translate into massive conversions. You must speak the language of the individual,” says Shawn.

The legend of “HERMES” was based on more than a century of history, product quality, and an aura of sophistication around the brand’s products. The company adheres to its principles and does not deviate from them. Even Princess Diana had to queue up for a Kelly bag.

Build a Culture

Before you consider starting a community, you should first determine what your brand stands for. A well-defined mission should effectively communicate your brand’s raison d’être and encapsulate your core values. Every action should reflect your brand’s voice. It cannot be a jumble of meaningless words thrown together by a careless consultant. It must be genuine.

Mindset Is Key

Through experiencing pleasant, positive emotions, you broaden your horizons, new perspectives, and opportunities emerge in front of you. By thinking positively, you allow your mind to see favourable options that will positively affect your destiny.

“Regardless of the career path you pursue, even if you’re unsure of certain things, give yourself time for split tests and assessments. If it feels right, double down. If it doesn’t, after a comfortable time frame move on, and never assess it as a loss. View it as an adventure you’re travelling on,” says Shawn.

