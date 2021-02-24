“Treat your makeup like jewelry for the face. Play with colors, shapes, structure—it can transform you”, said François Nars.

If one takes a look at make-up artist Faby, they’ll notice how much she follows this mantra. She is one of the best ones in the industry who has built a reputation for herself for rocking any trend and look.

Being a make-up artist is not always about making others look their best. It also means experimenting on yourself and playing with the brushes and colours to make yourself stand out with confidence too. That is exactly what Faby also does. Often, she tries her hands on various internet make-up trends.

Faby also shares her own tips and tricks that help others understand the skill of make-up better. She has also recreated the looks of various actresses from their films. Some of the top make-up looks she created are Shraddha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and several others.

One can get a great insight into Faby’s world of make-up, beauty and styling through her Instagram page and YouTube channel. She often shares pictures of her captivating looks and videos showcasing different types of make-up, skin routines, etc.

Faby has close to 100k subscribers on her YouTube channel. Her Instagram page has more than 700k followers. These people are fond of her make-up, looks, recreations and the way she presents herself in videos and pictures.

Thanks to her artistic approach to makeup and good looks, the diva has collaborated with various big brands. Some of the brands are Plum, Ponds, Rimmel London, Loreal, Maybelline, Smash Box, Bobbi Brown, Two Faced and many more.