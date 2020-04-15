At the time of global recession due to pandemic, Mahesh Jadhav thinks it has become extremely difficult for startups to survive where they have just started and mortgaged their assets to bootstrap their very own startup. Crowdfunding for startups is now underrated in the era of digital scams overall.

Where he says, “If a VC (Venture Capitalist) wants to consider other nonprofits to donate to, may I suggest nearly every VC-backed tech-enabled services company in healthcare, These are REAL nonprofits, not those fake ones like hospitals that just keep reinvesting profits into their facilities, overhead, and somehow have VC funds. We need to be focusing money into the right places – organizations that literally could not make a profit if they tried.”

According to Jadhav, whether if it is a crucial decision for Venture Capitalists to invest in a startup these days, they should look up to back tech-enabled Health startups without any hesitation. Community involving co-founders from different field of tech startups are constantly seeking for barters to get their work flowing.

Interviewed, Mahesh Jadhav is eager to build a platform to get together those alone bootstrapped co-founders to collaborate unlike freelancing opportunities for them. He claims that it would be a better option for newbies in the industry trying to get their feet off the ground with amazing chances to gain if they excel in relationship building over the internet.

The Internet is the only thing that didn’t get affected in spite of the global recession responsible because of the pandemic. If you are the one who could get more from it by using social media and other digital platforms skillfully, you could be the one helping everyone get out of this recession and be an inspiration for the era.

Besides this, validation of the startup has an important role in the early stage of getting an audience to use the product or service offered. You can do this by educating your audience digitally and getting them signed up for the newsletter to filter out your target ones from the list. Hopefully, running ads for the required product pre-release will help out in a much better way to get an initial audience to practice within as well as making your product/service viable for new ones.