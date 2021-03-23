India is a land of many success stories. These stories can be found in every nook and corner of the country. These success stories have often seen companies starting small and eventually making a profound impact.

One of these stories is of Lyla Blanc, a perfume brand hailing in Mumbai, which has ended up in the streets of Paris, London and New York. A brainchild of the Fazlani Group, Lyla Blanc started with one objective- bringing exotic, luxurious perfumes and Deodorants to the people of India.

And they did it with affordable prices and quality ingredients.

Today, Lyla Blanc prides itself on a range of 46 premium perfumes, a huge selection of perfumes for both men and women.

Arif Fazlani, Managing Director of Lyla Blanc Pvt Ltd, started his journey in Nariman Point, Mumbai. He believed that luxury should not come at a premium price. For a price-sensitive market like India, Arif wanted to bring luxury to people at affordable prices.

Lyla Blanc’s Deodorant range has been a hot hit in the market. The Naughty Girl series has been one of the bestsellers in the ladies’ floral Deodorant market. The aromatic range has exotic, quality ingredients that ensure freshness, unique floral aromas throughout the day, regardless of the lifestyle.

There are many variants to choose from including the citrusy Naughty Girl Shine, the everlasting Naughty Girl Dale- made from the finest extracts of orange, bergamot, jasmine and pink pepper.

The quality of ingredients is a major factor in dictating how long-lasting, unique the fragrances will be. Commercial deodorants have often relied on synthetic material, deviating from natural ingredients. Lyla Blanc believes in the quality of natural ingredients in bringing out the individuality of the customers.

Unlike the commercial Deodorants, it emphasizes different mixes for different variants so that a new variant provides an entirely new experience. This has resulted in the customers buying different variants every time they buy from the brand.

Very few Indian brands have made it out of India and found their place in the international market. The present scenario is quite the opposite, with international brands bringing the competition to India. Yet, tracing its steps in the streets of Mumbai, Lyla Blanc stands tall in the international exotic perfume market. The success mantra of Lyla Blanc remains clear- “Luxury should never burn your pocket”.