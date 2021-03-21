Getting his mind blown with how much his digital marketing company was paid to run and scale online ads, this young entrepreneur set out to start his own digital advertising business.

Many employees who hustle daily on a 9 to 5 job would dream of breaking free and building something for themselves that would give them real freedom. Someone who is not a stranger to this reality is Lucas Lee-Tyson – the owner and CEO of Growth Cave. Launched in June of 2018, Growth Cave helps businesses grow online by providing one-on-one consulting and extensive online training centre to educate business owners on how to create, manage, and scale effective Facebook Ad campaigns.

Having studied Business Analytics and Entrepreneurship at Bobson College in Boston, Lucas tried venturing into different business models to somehow break free from his full-time job. Nothing he tried seemed to have worked out. He created and grew numerous online side-projects, including an affiliate blog that drove over $85,000 in revenue to the Amazon Affiliate Program, tried ranking videos on YouTube, and even ventured into a lead generation that closed after 2 months for the failure of closing a sale. Lucas has also worked and consulted with numerous multi-million dollar businesses, mainly in the e-Commerce and technology verticals.

His greatest light bulb moment happened when he was working as a Marketing Intern at a Tech Company in Boston. While attending a meeting at his internship job one day, he discovered that one of their clients was paying $250,000/month to manage their ads and is paying Lucas’s employer 8% of the ad budget to run and scale their campaigns. Drunk with the idea of potentially earning as much or even more, he rushed home and started Googling about online advertising like crazy. Lucas pushed through with the idea and started marketing himself as a PPC (pay-per-click) Specialist on Upwork. Landing one client after another, Lucas Lee-Tyson eventually left his internship job 6 weeks later and went all-in on his digital marketing business.

Learning the right skills and applying them to his recently discovered “Agency” type of business model, Lucas started growing his business and onboarded new team members. As his team worked their way into evolving his agency, they started training, teaching, and consulting other entrepreneurs with their digital advertising strategies and framework – sharing what they’ve earned over $7.6 million in ad spend for their clients. Now, Growth Cave is focusing on its mission to help other entrepreneurs scale to the $1 million revenue mark by the end of 2021, providing them with step-by-step doable and actionable frameworks to help them reach extreme heights.