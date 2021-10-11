Living India News takes pride in following the rules of journalism to the nth

News is not something that you create but it is an account of true occurrences, and Living India News is a channel that has been preaching and practising this golden rule ever since its inception in 2014.

The channel provides extensive coverage to the current events in diverse fields varying from Social, Political, Cultural, Business, and Health and Wellness. There is a team of qualified reporters and editors who work with full commitment and close coordination to bring out the truth in front of the viewers.

In a short span of seven years, Living India News has succeeded in connecting with the viewers and garnering support from enlightened groups of citizens. The channel is well established in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir.

Living up to the expectations of the people who truly believe in the channel’s tagline, “Sach Di Taakat”, the team refrains from exaggerating or sensationalizing the critical issues. On the contrary, public engagement is an important aspect that Living India News relies on.

Also, the teams of reporters keep a hawk’s eye on whatever is happening around the world and come out with all-embracing information.

The CEO of Living News India, Angaddeep Singh strongly feels that adhering to the ethical practices in the field of journalism is “THE ONLY WAY” to move forward.

“We at Living India News take pride in the fact that each member of our team is truthful, committed, diligent and sharp witted that helps our channel in remaining ahead of our competitors,” avows Singh.