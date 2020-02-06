Influencers have lately made their own market in India and there are several categories in which these influencers have created a niche. Be it fashion, beauty, travel, fitness, or lifestyle, they are a bridge between brands and the end-users. Vansh Sadh, a 19-year old teenager is a lifestyle influencer who hails from Delhi. However, he was brought up in Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh and he did not have great exposure to blogging until he started using social media and decided to make a career out of it. After extensive research, Vansh got into the world of influencers and has some great plans.

Utilizing social media in the best possible way, Vansh is exploring social media apps including Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and Helo. “I think these apps have a tremendous connection to the millennials. Not just millennials, even the youth spend a lot of time on these apps. Content creation is already doing wonders and it has got a bright future for all the teens. If you see, many random videos and posts break the internet within no time. The idea is to create such viral content that would cater to the people of different age groups,” he stated.

As far as his plans of being a blogger are concerned, Sadh not only will be creating video content but also some static posts including memes. He loves to travel and like other travel influencers, the young guy does not want to capture exotic locations. Instead, he wants to showcase the true essence of India through his lens. Speaking about it, he said, “Every travel influencer would click pictures of some scenic beauty places but I want to show the rich heritage of India including the monuments and other historic places. India is truly an incredible country and the world needs to see it.”