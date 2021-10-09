Leafberry provide optimum exposure to businesses with innovative outdoor advertising

The last decade has seen a revolution in the world of advertising and Out Of Home (OOH) advertising has certainly changed the way businesses work.

A precise portrayal of the products and concepts in the form of advertisements play a significant role in defining the growth of businesses and LeafBerry certainly has the highest standards in the industry.

The company has exclusive advertising rights in Ludhiana, Patiala, Moga, Hoshiarpur, Nawan Shahar, Phagwara, Pathankot and 28 Railway Stations around Punjab including Amritsar, Katra and Kalka, and presence across the state as well as outside the state.

Owing to the highest quality standards in the industry, the company has prestigious clients from diverse backgrounds.

The team of professionals adopts a different strategy and approach for varied clients depending upon their respective requirements.

Combining the company’s mission to become an all-inclusive outdoor advertising establishment with the vision to deliver state-of-the-art quality work, the experts at LeafBerry are constantly innovating to define excellence.

The Managing Director of Leafberry, Shavinder Singh Sandhu feels that placement of the outdoor advertisement is crucial in terms of visibility. “We take into consideration aspects like type of business and their clientele, the content and the image along with the right timing so as to make it impactful,” expresses Sandhu.