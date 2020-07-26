Nowadays, due to Coronavirus, theatres are shut all over the nation. It is really a challenge to sell out movies on OTT platforms too. In this critical time, Lav Singh is distributing and doing a worldwide premiere of “Scotland” on ShemarooMe OTT platform.

Due to this pandemic, even the biggest film distributors have been forced or willing to release movies on OTT platforms. Producers/distributors are aware that till Covid 19 is over, they have to produce films only and only for the OTT platform.

Director Manish Vatssalya is coming up with his next crime thriller “Scotland” starring Chetan Pandit, Dayashankar Pandey, Adam Saini, Manish Vatssalya, Khushboo Purohit (DID Fame), Amin Gazi, Savi Sidhu, Aakash Dagar, Samar Katyayan and Sanjeev Jha. Scotland is nominated for Oscar too.

Lav Singh has released some good films under the banner of his own distribution company Theatre King. In a very short span of time, Theatre King has executed several projects like “Jaane Kyun De Yaaron” directed by actor Akshay Anand (Ghulam, Zakhm Fame), “Khel Toh Abb Shuru Hoga”, “The Power of Ranneeti”, “Meeradha”, “1978 A Teen Night Out”, and “Junction Varanasi” (starring Dev Sharma of Yarriyan fame, Govind Namdeo, Zarina Wahab).

He started his film career in editing with the Haryanvi film “Muthbhed” and he worked as an associate editor in Lav Ranjan’s “Pyaar ka Punchnama”. He further edited films like “Ghost”, “Raqt Ek Rishta” etc. and learned about the hurdles to release the films due to lack of right guidance and distribution setups. He has created one of the top film marketing and distribution companies— Theatre King.

He tried to smoothen the bumpy ride of several makers through his banner Theatre King. When asked about difficulties in getting the audience in the booming era of OTT platforms, Lav says, “As a maker, you should always know your story and audience.”