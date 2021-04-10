Directed by Aneek Chaudhuri, The Last Apple is based loosely on the incidents of Syria. More importantly, the film sheds light on the extreme tortures on women in that part of the world that has created an abomination around the world. The film features Usha Banerjee who is the lead actor in the film portraying a raped woman who is trying to escape from the imprisonment of the rapists. Aneek claims this film to be “unusual from my previous narratives and more like a rejuvenation in my career”.

The film begins with monotonous lengthy shots for a certain duration which then takes the route of disgust when one notices the condition of the protagonist (played by Usha Banerjee); she struggles to reach the other end of the room which promises a comparatively better prospect for her; the other end of the room is fertile as it contains an earthen pot, or you may say that all the elements in the room appear to be a mirage for the girl.

The distance to reach the earthen pot seems farther than it actually is. What strikes the most is, the actor actually connected a level of empathy with the audiences that will leave the audiences depressed and disturbed.

The sound plays an important part too in the film as it creates a certain contrast with the content; it adds weight to the whole context and in turn, it highlights the struggle of the victim to a larger extent. However, at times, it seems as if the director has tried to play with the minds of the audiences to an effect that it creates a sense of repulsion. In that way, the film may be unwatchable to a few, but it has also created a statement with a strong acting performance.

Coming to the camera and cinematography, it has given a feel of unsettling experience which is complemented with scenic tremors that add up more to the theme of the film. The statement has come out quite well.

The Last Apple is about to begin its festival journey soon as it anticipates equal response globally too.