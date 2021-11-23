Kolkata witnesses “Jazz & Malt”: An enjoyable evening with Dineout Passport at JW Marriott

The finest way to enjoy the nights of Kolkata is to sip on some smooth malt with relaxing music and relishing the best cuisines. This dazzling event is all about your favourite things!

An event that scintillated the Kolkatans was the Dineout Passport, a premium dining and lifestyle membership program in India, kicked off the second leg of its pan-India partnership with Pernod Ricard’s Aberlour at the upscale The JW Marriott, Kolkata this week. The Dineout Passport Experience’s ‘Malt & Jazz’ evening kicked off with an exclusive tasting of Aberlour Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky 12 YO followed by an exquisite dining experience.

The Dineout Passport Experience’s Jazz & Malt was hosted by Rocky Mohan, Founder of Dineout Passport, along with Sumeet Suri – General Manager at The JW Marriott, Kolkata. Some of the selected Dineout Passport members were invited along with some renowned names from several other industries so as to make the evening enchanting in every way possible. Some of the participants included Debaditya Chaudhary – F&B Entrepreneur & Musician, Vivek Lohia – Industrialist (Jupiter Wagons, Jupiter Alloys & Steel, Aditya Poddar – Businessman, Wellside Group, Subhasis Ganguly – Director at Inox Leisure Ltd., among others.

The Brand Ambassador of Pernod Ricard, Smriti Narendran, interacted with the participants and spoke majestically about the journey of single malt whiskies along with her personal life experiences, which made the event abuzz and socially vibrant.

Aware that its members were eager to step out and mingle with like-minded people, Dineout Passport, a premium dining and lifestyle membership program in India, kicked off the second leg of its pan-India partnership with Pernod Ricard’s Aberlour at the upscale The JW Marriott, Kolkata this week. The Dineout Passport Experience’s ‘Malt & Jazz’ evening kicked off with an exclusive tasting of

Aberlour Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky 12 YO followed by an exquisite dining experience.

The music was kickstarted by Run Daughter, the jazz band whose hits and grooves increased the splendour of Jazz & Malt. As the event coursed through, it was time for JW Marriott Kolkata’s Executive chef Prakash Chettiyar to present his curated cuisines that complimented the taste of Pernod Ricard’s malt whiskey. From the menu, Beetroot Carpaccio, Pan Seared Scallops, Confit of Wild Salmon, Sous Vide Chicken, Lobster and Granny Smith Tortellini finished with a Chocolate Tale. These savoury servings were accompanied by Scapa Skiren, Scapa Glansa, Aberlour 16 YO, Aberlour 18 YO, and Glenlivet 18 YO- a series of malts that took the guests on an appetising gastronomic journey.

It was the delightful evening that every Dineout Passport member was eagerly waiting for, an evening to unwind from the pandemic blues, step out and mingle with like-minded people, and dive into their favourite cuisines, some delightful accompanying drinks, and music.

All About Dineout

Dineout is India’s largest dining out and restaurant tech solutions platform in B2C and with inresto in the B2B front, processing more than 100M diners and $900M worth of transactions for its partner restaurants across its network of 50,000 restaurants in 20 cities, providing a collective savings of more than $100M on restaurant bills annually. Founded in 2012 by Ankit Mehrotra, Nikhil Bakshi, Sahil Jain, and Vivek Kapoor, Dineout is a pioneer in Contactless Dining with the easiest way to discover the best restaurants in the city, save time & hassle by booking a table in advance, get discounts, enjoy 1+1 privileges on Food, Drink & Buffets through Dineout Passport, as well as earn instant discounts on every restaurant bill payment via Dineout Pay.

What Is Dineout Passport?

Dineout Passport offers up to 40% flat discount, 1+1 on the buffet along with unique event invites at 2,000+ restaurants including 5-star hotels, premium standalone outlets, and chains across 20 major cities. Dineout Passport’s partners include some of the famous hospitality brands such as The Ritz Carlton, JW Marriott, The Lalit, Pullman, Novotel, Cafe Delhi Heights, Plum by Bentchair, Punjab Grill, SodaBottleOpenerWala, and among other leading restaurants.