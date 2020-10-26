The steel players across the globe heavily depend on a number of vendors for their vast requirement. They have to procure everything from raw materials to machine parts from several vendors. As the world witnesses fast infrastructural development, the number of steel plants too has increased worldwide. Their varied needs have made them look for a simpler supply solution.

Here, Kolkata based Perennial Group – a veteran supplier to steel companies, scores over their competitors with a unique model that will minimise the supply related hazards to the steel manufacturers.

The organisation aims at being the one-stop-shop for all the steel plants located outside India. “India has a major export potential. We have conceived a business plan wherein we supply all sorts of products commonly bought by the steel industry. We shall export to units located outside India. Raw materials, ferroalloys, consumables, machinery, equipment, spares, etc. all belong to our product portfolio,” stated Siddharth Maloo, the CEO of Perennial Group.

Buying many items from different vendors and importing them in small consignments make the steel plants bear huge logistical cost and challenges.

These complications cause unnecessary delay in production. Also, every product requires a thorough in-depth technical knowledge for effective procurement. To solve this problem, the company Jay Market Creators provides a consolidated supply of all items.

Maloo further added, “We are like a one-stop-shop for steel factories. We can also provide a single shipment of many commodities put together in one consignment. This eases the entire procurement process for the steel factory. We also follow a strict quality checking mechanism. We have technical experts with us who have been working with steel plants.”

The company has already been exporting to countries in Africa, the Middle East and South Asia and is planning to make fresh forays in other continents too. A strong technical backup and quality assurance have made the task of convincing prospective customers easier and faster.

The organisation is poised to supply each and every item required by a steel factory. “Honourable Prime Minister’s call for Atmanirbhar Bharat has indeed motivated us to make India a procurement hub for industries across the globe and we are dedicatedly focusing on expanding our reach,” Maloo expressed.

The world average of per capita steel consumption is 229 kg, while in most African countries the figure is below 50 kg, thereby signifying a promising scope of steel production. The organisation is trying to meet the other potential steel manufacturers’ needs also and thereby making India proud. This will surely come as a boost for upcoming steel companies.