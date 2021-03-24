Kheam Panha is an independent Cambodia entrepreneur success in real estate agency. The company “Kheam Panha Co., Ltd.” is a joint effort of Khmer investors with an equally large number of commercial real estate investors from the Eastern Bloc countries. High regard for modesty and a passion for social inclusion is at the core of the culture of the Khmers who refer to themselves as “people of the great mountain”. They were exceptionally successful in establishing themselves as a formidable competitor in the world of real estate agency and related markets.

Kheam Panha is an exclusive and fully integrated real estate agency with an exclusive network of over one hundred property managers and wholesalers spread out over fourteen countries. The company has been operating in Cambodia since 2019. Since then, they have grown their business rapidly and expanded their property management reach in the North, South, and Central areas of Cambodia, whilst maintaining their core region of Cambodia.

The firm is based entirely on an industry standard of providing an extensive service to the clients within the Real Estate Agency market, with a focus on finding profitable and attractive deals, rather than deals that fit with a client’s budget and timeline. This focus has enabled them to be successful in the marketplace and expand their presence.

The firm has four main divisions, each with its own focus and speciality. These are- Property Managers; Real Estate Agents; Franchise Businesses; and Marketing. Within each of these divisions, the company has grown substantially since its inception, and it is now a truly national and global business, with branch offices in the United States of America, Canada, Eastern Europe, Hong Kong, and Malaysia. The real estate agency portfolio includes both residential and commercial properties.

As one of the leading real estate companies in Cambodia, Kheam Panha has long been at the forefront of real estate developments and is recognized internationally for its unique vision, approach, and products. This company has continued to expand its business in recent years and its portfolio of projects has significantly broadened.

This expansion has enabled the company to gain market share in a highly competitive industry, increase its revenue, and provide clients with a wider choice of properties. The company’s real estate agents have also maximized their client base through effective marketing of their services and have helped the company achieve success in attracting a number of major clients from foreign countries, which have provided the company with major franchise opportunities.

Currently, the focus of the company is on building its business portfolio in Phnom Penh city, which is the largest urban area outside of Phnom Penh city in Cambodia. The areas of expertise of the real estate agents include a wide range of residential properties as well as commercial properties such as warehouses, shopping malls, resorts, hotels, offices, and many others.

As an example, the company is currently involved in the development of two condominiums in Phnom Penh, one which we are offering now, and another in central Khmer Town which we will be offering later this year. Both of these condominiums are fully owned by the company and are located adjacent to each other on the Harbor. Both of these complexes are fully secured and offer spectacular views of the River and the sea.

We at Kheam Panha are committed to providing our customers with the highest level of service and excellence. Our real estate agents are members of the Khmer Property Association. This enables us to have full access to the Khmer Property Market and ensures that only genuine buyers will be interested in purchasing property from us.

Our main focus is to make sure our customers will get the best deals in Phnom Phen, regardless of whether they are looking to purchase residential, commercial, or both. With our extensive network in the area and our unique ability to negotiate prices on behalf of our clients, it is our aim to become the number one choice of real estate agents in Phnom Phen, offering our clients the absolute best in property at competitive prices.