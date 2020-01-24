The production of the Anishchay 2 web series has eventually started and the cast appeared at the White Palace. Anishchay is a series that combines excellent talents such as Shawar Ali Khan, Khalid Siddiqui, Sara Khan, Zulfi Syed, Ishita and also the White Palace.

Vyas and Munna S are the photographers. Also, Munna S will be playing a unique character, Musa.

This web-series is said to be a thriller that would glue the audience to their seats.

Anishchay is a series about a lost family and how it comes together. The audience would be able to see to what degree characters go to earn easy money and their journey is depicted in the form of a compelling story.

Shahwar Ali Khan was seen in the big blockbusters like Om Shanti Om, Action Jackson, and Hawas and many regional films while Khalid Siddiqui has worked in films like Ghajini, Dhol, One Night Stand and many Indian TV serials such as Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha and recently in Mariam Khan – Reporting Live. Zulfi Syed has previously worked in movies such as Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story, Mr. Hot Mr. Kool, and TV Shows like Big Boss.

Sara Khan has given excellent performance in the first episode. She is well-known for TV shows like Sapna Babul ka, Bidaai, Sasural Simar Ka and many more.

Anup Jalota would be performing at the White Palace on February 22nd, 2020. The White Palace has emerged as a top venue for photoshoots of big celebrities like Mahi Vij, Jay Bhanushali, Shawar Ali, Shahbaz khan, Sara Khan, Sonali Raut, Munna S, Haider Khan, Zulfi Syed, and Ishita Vyas.