Drinking tea has been considered a healthy habit since ancient times. Karma Kettle, an artisanal tea company, based out of Kolkata, purely believes that the perfect blend of tea leaves a positive impact on the mind, body, and spirit.

A combined affinity for the perfect aroma, texture, and flavour was the inspiration behind Karma Kettle. This speciality tea company offers more than a hundred variety of gourmet teas packaged in the form of whole leaf teas, silken pyramid tea bags, bio-degradable bags, and herbal infusions. Each tea blend that they present is selected, infused with different herbs, spices, natural fruits, and flowers, and tasted by tea sommeliers to make sure only the best is offered to the consumers.

The handcrafted teas are produced in small batches to give the quintessence of freshness in every cup. Their range of single estate teas from renowned tea estates in India like Glendale, Satrupa Organic, Margaret’s Hope can satiate your palate, along with some pure infusions like apple cinnamon green tea, green tea with peach and jasmine, black tea with orange and chocolate, rose-flavoured tea, and spiced apple rooibos tea.

Karma Kettle, a pioneer in the wellness tea segment, recognizing early the need to create an exclusive range of wellness teas, each of which has its benefits and supports a healthy lifestyle. The Ancient Healing Collection launched in 2017 features the Ashwagandha Tea, Chakra Tea, Ayurvedic Chai, and Moringa Tea.

Catering to the high paced lifestyle in the current times, Karma Kettle has a range of tea blends that help in boosting energy and metabolism – such as green tea with ginger & marigold, green tea with lychee and rose, and matcha green tea powder.

For those who wish to avoid caffeinated products, they have a premium range of silver tips white teas and a variety of unique caffeine-free teas that aid in sleep and de-stress like chamomile & lemongrass, lavender tea amongst others.

If you are a typical “chai” person, then you can go for their classic benarasi masala chai or the ayurvedic turmeric chai, and chilli chai. Paying homage to the flavours of Kolkata, they have an exclusive Kolkata series collection which includes Nolengur Cha (Palm jaggery and date), Green tea with gondhoraj lemon (Bengal Lime), and Paan Chai (betel leaves) to give the authentic flavour of the City of Joy in every sip.

They also have an unconventional range of gifting solutions for the corporate sector as well as other celebratory occasions. Travels in my teacup, Essential India, Connoisseurs Collection, Meditations in my teacup, Southern scaper are some of their tea gift boxes worth consideration.

They also specialize in personalized tea gifting ideas that makes them one of the pioneers in customized corporate tea gifts that help in creating exotic tea gift sets perfect as gifts for tea lovers anywhere in the world.

Karma Kettle also organizes regular workshops with veteran tea planters and sommeliers to impart more knowledge about the appreciation of teas and tisanes to the tea-enthusiasts. They plan to curate a “Tea-Planters package” in 2020 that will help their clientele to explore and experience the tea-tourism sector.