The novel coronavirus outbreak has forced many companies to lay off their employees to financially survive in the crisis. But amidst the pandemic, there are many companies which are still looking out for resources to fill in the gap of hiring people who are fired from any organization.

NextGig, a community-based job action centre, is helping the candidates in getting jobs even when the global epidemic has hit the market severely. At this moment, helping and uplifting each other is what matters the most.

NextGig, developed by SapienHR Analytics, is putting in the best of efforts for candidates who have been shown the door by the organizations due to the COVID-19 crisis.

With an experience of closely working with over a lakh candidates and companies from various sectors, SapienHR Analytics is contributing its best to make people aware of the job opportunities in the crisis. The company, headed by Ravi and Siddeque, alumni of Nottingham University Business School, is into the hiring industry since 2015.

The biggest challenge for them initially was to hire the best talent for their companies. When things did not work out, the entrepreneurs, in 2015, had an idea of working on a platform that would hire efficient employees. That saw the birth of SapienHR Analytics which has served more than 100 clients and are helping more than a thousand candidates in getting placed.

While Ravi has over a decade’s strategic and tactical business leadership experience, Siddeque has over 10 years of experience in technology and entertainment.

Over the past few months, many companies have fired their employees and the ones working on a contract basis. They include BharatPe, Oyo, Fab Hotels, Udaan, and Zolo Stays among others. According to Big.Jobs, other companies including BookMyShow, Bounce, AgroStar, Droom and Livspace have cut their salaries. Amid this unfortunate situation, NextGig is a saviour for all those employees who were fired or told to resign from their positions.

According to Ravi, firms related to grocery delivery, gaming, fintech and logistics and transportation are looking out for employees amidst the crisis.

The company is backed by business conglomerate Kudroli World. However, the funding done by the business giant remains undisclosed. Ravi further said, “The tech startups are leaving no stone unturned and are aggressively looking for hiring. Many experienced professionals have lost their jobs due to the company facing losses. This would benefit many startups with having skilled employees.”

He believes that NextGig will surely help people get the best placements as per their talents.