Do you want your business to grow exponentially in days instead of months or years? Are you new to this field? Or you don’t have any idea about your business’s online representation. If yes, then you should consider digital marketing for your business.

But before we start a discussion about your problems and their solutions, a few questions. Are you a newbie who is just going to start his/ her business online? Do you want to promote your business website? What’s your goal regarding your business? Do you want to make your small business a well-known company worldwide? If yes, then Jiten Thakkar’s ‘Local Forever’ is the solution to all of your problems.

Who Is Jiten Thakkar and What Is His Mission?

Jiten Thakkar is an Indian entrepreneur and experienced digital marketing consultant. Thakkar is the founder and CEO of Local Forever and has also written an eBook on digital marketing. His book covers all the tips and tricks about digital marketing. If you want to enhance your skills in digital marketing, then seek guidance from an experienced digital marketer- Jiten Thakkar, by reading his eBook.

Thakkar is on a mission of introducing local business to a massive audience and get them online. He believes that every local business should get digital visibility. Similarly, every business should also have the opportunity to grow. That’s why he has introduced his own company – Local Forever to help all small businesses to reach their maximum potential through digital marketing.

What Is Digital Marketing?

Digital marketing is a part of marketing. It is a technique utilized for the online promotion of a specific product or business. It generally uses the internet, computer, mobile phones, and other digital media and platforms.

How Can Digital Marketing Help Your Business to Grow?

People use the internet for a solution to every problem. The reason is that the world is modernizing day by day. Business owners should use traditional marketing as well as digital marketing for the growth of their business. Traditional marketing refers to the type of marketing that is not online, while digital marketing has access to various people globally through digital media. It is the easiest method to let people know about your business because you are only one click away from them.

The essential part of your company’s digital representation is to have a robust website where people can find you and get to know about your services. But it is not that easy. You have to buy a website, domain name, and hosting for your company or business. It also requires a decent monetary investment. Every local business person cannot afford such a huge amount, especially in this pandemic, when the local companies have suffered a lot.

Keeping all these things in view, Thakkar has decided to support local business owners. His company Local Forever is on a mission to provide digital visibility to every local business. Local Forever is currently providing its services in India and the UAE.

What Services Does Local Forever Offer?

Local Forever came into being during this pandemic and global lockdown. The reason is many local businesses were not able to survive due to restrictions and lockdown policies. That’s why Thakkar decided to help and support small businesses. His company Local Forever is providing its services by shifting offline companies and brands to the internet world.

Benefits

Local Forever is the hope of people and it offers various services to help local businesses.

Some of its main benefits are as follows:

It offers end to end website services along with domain name and hosting

It also offers SSL (Secure Sockets Layer), designing & maintenance services to its clients

It provides a robust website for business at a very low monthly subscription

It requires only 15 to 20 days to make a highly organized and well-designed website for your business

A domain name provides identity to your business. People can reach out to your website by entering the domain name on a search engine. Local Forever offers free.com domain to its clients

Final Thoughts

Local Forever is the best choice to grow your business. It provides its services at very reasonable subscription charges because Thakkar is on a fair mission of helping humankind in this challenging time.