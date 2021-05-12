To stay on top of the internet marketing game, the content must be more than just brilliant, it must empower those who consume it to become better versions of themselves. A digital strategy’s most critical component is an inspiration. With strong desires and inspiration in life, Jeevan Tiwari, a 20-year-old young talent who has reaped the benefits of early exposure to the various nuances of digital marketing, has accomplished a host of career milestones.

At the tender age of 20, this digital entrepreneur earns more than 3 million dollars in revenue, a number that few people will match in their retirement. With this track record, Jeevan is not only setting an example for millennials, but also for older generations.

Jeevan is the founder/CEO of Ezee, a digital marketing agency, as well as the director of four other high-growth firms that have the distinction of having the highest digital marketing turnover in India.

Hailing from Gujarat, he had the mind of an entrepreneur which propelled him to take notable initiatives, acquire high-value skills, and all of this hustle earned him the title of India’s Pioneer of Digital Entrepreneurs.

Jeevan is a living example of visualising dreams with open eyes and then realising them with a results-driven approach. He is hailed in the digital marketing community for his sound know-how and comprehensive SEO, Social media, and an elite range of digital skills.

Having an inquisitive and practical approach towards problem-solving, he is leading several organisations from the front and has taken them to indomitable heights.

Jeevan is a well-known name among high-value customers who often return to him for additional work as a result of his unwavering dedication and loyalty. He has also been a top choice of clients for other services such as web creation, app development, search engine optimization, influencer management, celebrity management, offering public relations expertise, social media marketing, and so on. All of the success that has sat on his doors is well earned for his diversified expertise.