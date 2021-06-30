Jeff Tennyson Quaye, the world-famous songwriter, sound engineer, record executive, record producer, keyboardist, and songwriter, is an inspiring figure in the music industry. Also known as JayQThe Legend, the artist is renowned for overcoming domestic abuse and mental difficulties to become a famous sensation. He has helped and guided several people in the field and aided their journey in thriving with their music.

About JayQThe Legend

In his early years, JayQThe Legend has had a deep love for music. Initially, he started as a choir boy in the church choir. The experience of working there allowed him to develop his already considerable innate vocal talent. Additionally, it permitted him to work on his performance skills and technique that he could put into good use later in this career.

JayQ The Legend’s endeavour in the field and domain of music got support early on in his life. His church, the Emmanuel Assemblies of God, funded his keyboard studies at the Oriental School of Music in Adabraka in the metropolitan of Accra.

Later, after joining the Resurrection Power and Living Bread Ministries, he met his mentor, Fred Kyei Mensah of the Fredyma Studio. Fred guided him in music programming and taught him the wonders of recording.

In recent times, with his company, Q-Lex Entertainment, JayQ The Legend guides the new budding talents and helps them thrive in the music industry. The man himself is a role model for all African Americans, a civil rights activist, and an entertainment lawyer.

Life Abroad for JayQThe Legend

Owing to the mass fame and recognition that JayQThe Legend has received from the people worldwide, the artist has had the opportunity to travel to and perform in abroad.

While in countries other than Ghana, JayQ The Legend worked and recorded with numerous renowned musicians and entertainers. He travelled to several states in the US, the UK, and Chicago. As a producer, he gets credited as a chief figure in the popularization of highlife, Gospel, and hiplife.

Production Discography of JayQThe Legend