Jay Jay is a prominent name in many circles. Known among magicians, speakers, and entrepreneurs, he has countless achievements up his sleeve.

Starting off his career as a magician, Jay Jay has grown his YouTube channel to over 400,000 subscribers and 57 million views. After moving on to become a speaker, he has worked with more than 500 global clients in over 30 countries, including brands like Google, McDonald’s, BMW, Coca-Cola, and more.

Today, Jay Jay has grown his Instagram account to a massive one million followers and runs his own social media agency called Ace of Spades Agency. “I named my agency after the highest playing card, the ace of spades because our goal as an agency is to take our clients to the top and help them become the #1 in their industry.”

Since starting his agency in 2020, Jay Jay has already helped hundreds of clients in over twelve countries. “We have helped countless personal brands grow their following on Instagram, get them published in press articles, and even gotten clients verified on social media.”

Jay Jay shares that hearing his clients’ success stories keeps him motivated to keep going. “People are my passion, and knowing that I am truly helping them reach their goals is what really keeps me going.”

