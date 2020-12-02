Ivan Wong, a New York-based photographer has shaken photographing society with his unique art and innate talent. Ivan’s vision for photography is deeply rooted in his ability and will to experiment and explore.

Ivan, after graduating from the University of Southern California, returned to New York and secured a job as a management consultant. His family struggled below the poverty line, therefore having a well-paying job was a necessity.

After getting a job in NY, his interest in photography started increasing. Since then Ivan works day and night to simultaneously work on his passion and career.

Ivan’s major source of inspiration lies in the architecture around his city-from high skyscrapers to vintage-buildings. His unique approach to his art has left many dumbstruck. Over the years he has refined his skills and has mastered three signature forms of his art- inception-style photos, light-trail photography, and colourful-portraits.

He joined Instagram as a content-creator and in a span of 3 years gained an audience of 130k+ people. Today photography is more than a passion for him. He has explored various spheres of it and successfully established a name in the industry.

According to Ivan, “Our minds can elicit emotions through images and as a photographer you can manifest the emotions you want your audience to feel. By creating a feeling, you are indirectly asking the audience to have a conversation with you. The reaction of the audience is what draws attention to your work.”

He also believes that to manifest the appropriate emotions into art one should scrutinize the context.

The turning point of Ivan’s career came when Google reached out to him to join Team Pixel as a founding member to represent the Pixel phone’s camera. Later, Wong got recognition from other international brands like Audi, Razer, Gillette, and DJI.

Some of his significant artworks include production for Dua Lipa in ‘Alita: The Battle Angel,’ the music video ‘Tidal’ for Shook, cover arts for Wengie, among others.

Further, Ivan says, “It comes as no surprise that photography is a highly competitive industry, therefore establishing an identity is the only way to separate yourself from every other photographer in the business. The ability to manifest an idea and identity can give birth to iconic imagery that will create a legacy in your business endeavours.”

His experience and knowledge of his conquest have certainly inspired many. Ivan is a new-age photographer who has changed the photographing industry with his unique style and has worked great for the art’s upliftment.