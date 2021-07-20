Social media stardom is not an easy thing to handle but managing it with your real-time profession is something not everyone can pull off. Multiple social media influencers seamlessly manage both professions as they proceed with their daily routine in an organized format. Among these, there are a few people who are not just managing the works but are also at their A-game in every aspect of life. Coming as the frontrunner in this list would be influencer Maryam Rahmani aka Maria.

It has been almost 18 years since Maryam joined the business but she never once missed a chance to give her best shot at work. The stunning diva is a wonderful model, an incredible makeup artist and a powerful social media influencer. Her pages and social media handles are filled with some of the finest content about fashion and lifestyle.

The beauty works on all aspects of her content to maintain its quality for her followers. You might think that the model stops here as it would take all her time of day, but you are wrong. The gorgeous lady also works for a reputed company in real estate named DAMAC Properties as a Senior Manager- Business Development.

To many people who have known about management, they must have an idea of how tough a marketing job is and how hectic it can be for anyone. Still, the diva manages her job with her online profession flawlessly. Maryam is referred to as the multitalented social media star by her followers. She is also an adventure sports lover who did daring adventure activities like skydiving and Deep sea diving, to name a few. The boss lady proves to be a tigress by nature. She is a trained Taekwondo and Kung-Fu player.

The beauty and style of Maryam Rahmani aka Maria has attracted many big brands and magazines. The influencer has worked with brands such as NYX Cosmetics, MAC Cosmetics, Rimmel and her work published in magazines like Marie Claire, Swarovski, Lifestyle, Hia Magazine and many more.

The remarkable makeup artist carries impressive academic background from BBA, BA in Graphic Design and Illustration to MBA- Project Management. The style queen earned a TTT certificate and is a certified professional makeup artist.