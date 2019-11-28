Tik Tok, the social media video app, has surely taken over the world crossing in over billion-plus downloads in 2019. The audience sure loves it and from Bollywood celebrities to sports stars are on Tik Tok. Kuldeep Singhania, a Bollywood actor, and Tik Tok star reveals the secrets to go viral on Tik Tok.

He says, “Tik Tok right now is like buying a house in Manhattan in 1898, people who did it are millionaires today. It’s young, it’s fresh, and loved by people worldwide. That’s why I suggest people be on Tik Tok first of all and start creating content on a daily basis. It is the next big thing after Instagram. The best part about Tik Tok is you could literally reach out to millions of people within just 15 seconds, yes that’s the power of Tik Tok and because it’s a relatively new platform the chances of videos getting viral are much much more.”

When asked about what kind of content one should create for the platform he said, “You could literally create content in any sector, from entertainment to fashion to motivation, every content works on Tik Tok if you are good at it.”

So, guys, this reality check was for people who still haven’t joined Tik Tok. But what if you already are on Tik Tok and are creating content but still not getting views? Kuldeep Singhania has some tips for you regarding the same. He says, “To get successful on Tik Tok, my first and most important tip for people would be to create content on the trending hashtags and a lot of them because they are promoted by the backhand team at Tik Tok so your chances of getting more views gets doubled up. But make sure you don’t copy what others have already done. Be creative and try something different. My next tip would be to shoot videos with friends or partners and shoot outdoors in good lighting. Tik Tok is an audience engagement platform and supports content that has more people in it. My third tip would be for people who want to teach something on Tik Tok. While teaching any skill or making motivational content, the most important prospect is audio, so if you are speaking on camera and your audio is not clear or it’s not audible then your video will automatically not be promoted by the platform. So I suggest investing in a collar mic if you want to educate the audience on Tik Tok .”

Getting viral on Tik Tok is definitely not easy and it would require continuous hard work and dedication of putting out the content on a daily basis. But if there was one last tip for everyone who wants to get more views and get viral on Tik Tok what would that be?

“Well, that would be to ask yourself what kind of content would you like to share with other people and then to create that type of content, be it comedy, education, motivation, etc. whatever you are good at, but make sure to create content which is shareable because more shares guarantees more views,” says Kuldeep Singhania.

He is always up to support new content creators and can be contacted on Instagram for more.