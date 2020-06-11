The coronavirus pandemic is threatening lives and economies without any distinction in colour, caste and religion. The world now stands together in its fight against the virus while practising work from home and social distancing as a new normal, with fear as their main companion.

As a change, Man-made industries are emitting less carbon, and fewer vehicles on road has made our air breathable. Monsoon is on time and mother nature is reviving.

The global pandemic has very well showcased our capability as humans. Our overnight transformation has made our survival evident. And if we are fated to survive this, we as well learn a few lessons. This is the time when we may fully embrace the idea of green technology and transform the way we live through sustainable development.

Green technologies for sustainable development

Development to meet the need of the present generation without comprising the needs of the future generation is sustainable development. Global lockdown with a triggered financial market sets the present situation as a wakeup call to stop consuming natural resources as much as we want and adopt green technologies as our ‘new normal’ for sustainable development.

Agriculture, transportation, construction and manufacturing industries are the major contributors to global climate change, environmental pollution and resource depletion.

To lower the carbon footprint and reduce the impact on the environment, the adoption of green technologies in the development of these industries will work as a propelling force in realizing sustainable development. Application and installation of energy and water-efficient system, construction efficient products like green-crete technology will support energy generation, waste management and green construction. To ve totally committed to sustainability it is important to bring green advancements to have an eco-friendly, cleaner and greener future.

Startups- A synonym to green technologies

Accomplishing the notion of making the planet greener through green innovations, now is the time for entrepreneurs and startups to adapt, invest and offer low carbon, environment-friendly, eco-friendly consumer solutions that can help build a better world around us.

Industries now have the power to think differently and build a strong business case as a new normal. Eco-friendly startups can lead the world to a cleaner and greener future as the world is in a dire need to shun pollution while adopting ‘green’ business practices. This can be the first step towards a global systematic change post COVID.

Companies like the Navrattan group are working as a pioneer and trend-setter in green technologies, giving a new shape to the industry leaving a better impression for the future generations to come.

(Himansh Verma is the Founder & Chairman of the Navrattan Group)