Indie Pop Artist AP Atwal Spills Beans On Making Hit YouTube Cover Songs

Do you want to use the internet to showcase your artistic abilities, work with other artists, or both? Yes, you can make it big as a YouTube cover star!

Fortunately, AP Atwal, a Canadian singer-songwriter, reveals his knowledge and the ideal approach for recording cover songs for YouTube before you pick up your microphone and camera to launch your own YouTube cover music channel.

He encourages budding musicians to pick the best song before adding their own special touch. “Choose a song that showcases your musical strengths and has a sizable quantity of search traffic if you’re planning to do cover songs.” he asserts.

This may seem apparent, but AP Atwal claims that poor music or a lack of originality can discourage viewers from visiting your YouTube channel again. On the other hand, if every contemporary YouTube sensation who is popular has covered a song you like, be sure your contribution adds to the “conversation.” Do you genuinely have a unique viewpoint? Take a risk! If not, try for a song that can still be performed in an original way.

Continuing further, he adds, “Remember that performing cover songs is not karaoke. I simply started my music career with covers. You’ll need to do more than just reproduce the original recording flawlessly. In fact, the best covers breathe new life into an old song, allowing the listener to appreciate the original in a completely different way.”

On asking what are some tricks to bring a cover song’s originality? The most widely used technique, according to him, is to “unplug” the original song by creating an acoustic version of it that slows it down and takes out all the instruments, leaving only your voice and your instrument.

“Keep in mind that fans would rather look for the original if they wanted to hear it. Your version must therefore offer a fresh viewpoint, bring value, and highlight your skills.” AP Atwal signs off.