Norman “iAmMoneyMoves” Bechtel, aka Money is all about branding, artists, influencers, and small businesses. He feels as though now is the perfect time to comment on the importance of getting involved and aligning yourself with the right people for your career.

Money believes that the coronavirus pandemic has opened up a fresh new window to get artists seen and heard. Investing in your brand/business is investing in yourself and iAmMoneyMoves can help you invest properly. Money explains that the change must be good because the technology we possess allows us to recognize and contact our audience on a larger scale.

Money urges that it is unacceptable to just be focused on releasing music, and music videos and not putting a push behind them. There are many ways to push your music and become relevant but you want to do it the proper way. Artists will spend thousands on music videos and not even put a single dollar behind a push.

Norman “iAmMoneyMoves” Bechtel aka Money assures you that he is a man to trust in the music industry. iAmMoneyMoves asserts that it is important to make the proper decisions on your social media platforms.

PlayStation, Fashion Nova, Gucci, and Bank of America all realize that they can reach many more supporters through social media and they have taken the time to show their support ads to help their brand by catching their supporters eyes and ears. That is the same for all artists and businesses.

We are the same as those brands with building our support to be larger. It is important for influencers to be conscious of their team. Make sure your team has an understanding of what’s going on with your push and have them on board and ready to push from when it starts, flooding social media with your content through many accounts.

Don’t just think a post from you is going to get you seen or heard you are still reaching the same fan base you have on social media when your team is on the push with you, you are reaching their fan base and yours it’s a larger audience.

Make your movement a trend, running a solid team is creating a solid brand. These types of simple organization and branding will help you as an artist more than you would think. Money explains that it is discomforting to invest his time in a brand that doesn’t appreciate him.

A great campaign and push for your single, album or just your name speak volumes to the type of brand you are and what you represent. It’s crucial to show your audience that you are a real brand and you are not just having fun. That’s what separates the industry artists from everyone else doing this.