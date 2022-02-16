Humble Beginnings to Raising millions

Naseeb Abbas, a dedicated humanitarian aid worker, and a talented faith-inspired singer have raised a staggering total of £500,000.00 together on a personal Justgiving page, in addition, raised an estimate of £3,000,000 collectively in a 3 year period with the generous support of his faithful following gained by the widespread appreciation of his vocal talents.

With a following of nearly 60,000 on all social media platforms collectively, Naseeb has become somewhat of a household name, and this together with his transparency on social media has led to thousands of people entrusting him with their charitable donations.

In the past, he has worked closely with many reputable charities, including Human Relief Foundation with whom he undertook his first deployment to Jordan in June 2017. Adam Kelwick, International Fundraiser at Human Relief Foundation has previously described Naseeb as being ‘extremely likable and humble, despite his many talents.’

The suffering and anguish of people that he saw in Jordan has led to his deployment to several other countries including Bangladesh, Yemen, Burma, and Pakistan to hand-deliver aid to thousands of more people.

Naseeb is currently working with Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust (KORT), a charity that provides for the needs of hundreds of orphan children in his hometown of Mirpur, Azad Kashmir as well as serving humanity in and around Pakistan.

He plays a fundamental part in raising funds for the charity through his various social media platforms and hopes to continue working in close association with KORT to serve humanity and help provide a safe and loving environment for the children in their care. His fundraising efforts have been recognized nationally on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway which saw him win five free tickets to America for his achievement in raising £500,000.00 on his charitable journey.