Harpreet Singh is a young and dedicated social entrepreneur from the city of Delhi. He completed his higher education from the University of Westminster in London. Since an extremely early age, Harpreet Singh was drawn towards entrepreneurship and business which had a potential to bring vast change and development in society. He wanted to blend his ideas with the elements of social change, upliftment and fact based information.

This resulted in the launch of Qure, a healthcare brand specializing in the manufacture, production and distribution of anti bacterial wipes, hand sanitizers and face masks. Led by Harpreet Singh, the team of Qure is also involved in fact checking information related to the health sector.

Apart from this, Harpreet Singh has been actively working with health workers and social activists in and around the city of Delhi. During the Coronavirus lockdown situation in the city, Harpreet ensured that food supplies and water reached maximum people. He partnered with various local groups and made a list of households in various areas where people lived hand-to-mouth. Specially curated health and food kits were then made available to them on a weekly basis.

Harpreet Singh’s vision has also expanded towards education and academics of the comparatively underprivileged sections of society. He has funded the education of a bunch of children from the slum areas of the city of Delhi. In the future, Harpreet Singh aims to start an awareness programme under which numerous students are given admission in Government and village schools.

Harpreet Singh is of the strong belief that right intentions always lead to positive change-inducing actions. All his endeavors have been an example of the same.