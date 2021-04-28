Let no one in the world be deluded. People approach guru not to go wrong in search of the right knowledge for attaining the source of existence (what we call is absolute bliss). But there is no mystery that they end up in ambiguity.

“A guru who is always conscious of the absolute bliss is the right guru to be approached,” says, Siddhaguru Sri Ramanananda Maharshi, an enlightened master of the highest order.

Siddhaguru Sri Ramanananda Maharshi (Born on 27th April 1968 as Guduru Venkata Ramanaiah), publicly known as SIDDHAGURU, is an enlightened master and shaktipat Yogi. His spiritual path began when he was nine years old.

The turning point in his life occurred on June 29, 1995, at the goddess Kanakadurga temple in Kappatralla, Kurnool, where, through the grace of Shirdi Saibaba and his Guru Mata Sri Poornanandagiri Yogini, he encountered the true self and later described it as the true nature of every human being.

Since 2001, he has been practising Shaktipat yoga, the path of kundalini shakti awakening. His guru, Mata Sri Poornanandagiri Yogini referred to him as “Shaktipat Siddha Yogiswara” and his disciples referred to him as Siddhaguru.

At Ramaneswaram, near Yadadri Bhongir, he founded Shiva Shakthi Shirdi Sai Anugraha Mahapeetam, which runs an ashram focusing on various spiritual activities such as Shivaling Consecrations Discourses and Shaktipat Meditation, as well as Vedic literature.

Siddhaguru credits his guru Shirdi Sai Baba with all he does for the greater good of the world. He claims that without Guru’s grace, nothing in spirituality works out. He revealed the concept of Gurutrayam {The concept of Satguru, ParamaGuru and Adiguru) and made his seekers follow it.

He is the author of a number of spiritual works. His renowned book “Shivude Devavdi Devudu Adi Devudu Paramapurushudu” (Telugu and Hindi) set 11 world records for successfully donating 10 million books in a single day. He is a public speaker who is invited to speak on the philosophy of Shiva, Shakthi, and Shirdi Sai by his followers all over the world, in addition to being a guru and writer. His works and the accounts of his followers show him as a real guru of the time.