The OTT space has changed the face of entertainment in the last few years. Along with movies and shows of different genres, even regional cinema is picking up digitally. The newly launched Planet Marathi OTT’s first film titled ‘June’ streamed recently in the month of June.

The online streaming platform is rightly making waves ever since it was announced. Headed by Akshay Badrapurkar, ‘Planet Marathi OTT’ has an interesting line-up of projects that is rightly being promoted across social media.

Earlier this year, senior journalist and former anchor of Zee 24 Taas, Jayanti Waghdhare got appointed as the AVP – Social Media at ‘Planet Marathi OTT’. With Jayanti taking the lead, the debut film released on the digital platform with the overarching campaign called #JuneInJune. While the film streamed on June 30, the social media campaign began with the stars of the film building the hype through a video asking when is ‘June’ releasing?

In the video, the cast and crew of the film including Nikhil Mahajan, Nehha Pendse, Siddharth Menon, Sanskruti Balgude and Jitendra Joshi curiously ask when is June coming? The video then shows the founder of ‘Planet Marathi OTT’ Akshay Bardapurkar revealing the film’s streaming date. The #JuneInJune campaign was later unveiled on social media featuring all the cast and crew of the film.

Written by Nikhil Mahajan and directed by Suhrud Godbole and Vaibhav Khisti, ‘June’ is a sensitive film set in Aurangabad that revolves around the story of two damaged souls who help each other to heal. After an overwhelming response to the film, the newly launched Marathi OTT platform will be releasing a lot of interesting projects.

“It was indeed a great experience. I believe content strategy plays a crucial role in promoting a film over the digital domain. We are currently curating and strategizing the best content for our viewers. A lot of films, short films and web shows are in the pipeline. We will announce it soon,” said Jayanti Waghdhare.

The former journalist, in her career, has interviewed the biggest names from the tinsel town including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Ranveer Singh and many more.