Jim Ryin once said, “Motivation is what gets you started. Habit is what keeps you going.” This quote rightly applies to Gwalior’s fitness trainer Sunil Sharma. Born in 1993, Sharma is passionate about fitness and exercises and has made a career out of it. Today, he is not only the founder of a gym but also collaborates with top fitness brands.

So how did Sunil Sharma achieve these goals? Well, his immense focus and motivation to do something significant in life. Sharma got introduced to fitness during his teenage days. He would work out daily and learn all types of exercises to maintain a healthy body. Little did he know he would fall in love with the process and become a professional trainer and an entrepreneur one day!

Sunil Sharma is the founder of the DFT Crossfit Sport Gym. At his gym, Sunil trains his clients and helps them understand their body better. The handsome trainer also has a well-established career as a fitness model and an influencer. He has a lot of followers on social media, especially Instagram. Sunil has worked as a trainer for several celebrities so far. Last year, he worked as a fitness trainer for Soundarya Sharma during the shooting of Ranchi Diaries. The actress was all praises for Sharma and said that he helped in improving her flexibility.

When asked about his love for fitness and what he aims to do in future, Sunil Sharma says, “I think it’s a beautiful process. Yes, initially, you will have pain. But when you see the results and how you feel refresh and physically healthy, you won’t stop. I want to make sure more and more people feel encouraged to invest in their body. I also want to expand my gym at a national level so that I can help many fitness enthusiasts like me to achieve their goals.”