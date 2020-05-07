The fitness industry has become a vast field which offers a different range of services and facilities. “Invest in your body today to see better results tomorrow,” quotes Guradesh Mann, a fitness enthusiast and a prominent name who has been promoting a healthy and fit lifestyle for many years.

Hailing from Chandigarh, he is an online fitness trainer and contest prep coach whose aim is to stay fit and keep everyone fit. Since high school and college, Mann was very inclined towards bodybuilding & fitness.

He did his Bachelor in Physiotherapy in 2010 after which he did an ETGOM Diploma course in Modern Orthopaedic Medicine (Cyriax). Since the last 13 years, Mann is transforming lives by urging people to stay fit and workout. While looking at the lack of correct knowledge available to most trainers, he established his own certification course by the name of Fitness Evolution.

He is also coming up with one of its kind, in-depth online fitness certification soon by the name of Elite Coaches & Fitness Academy. Besides this, to cater to his clients’ supplement needs, he runs AGM Nutrition which is an online supplement store. He believes that diet and nutrition play an integral role more than the workout.

He says, “Having a fit toned body is not an overnight process. It takes years to build the physique. Along with optimal training, your eating habits will dictate how you look which is usually the most neglected part.”

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Guradesh has set up a home gym and he never misses his workout session. “In the quarantine, keep your calorie intake in check, consuming adequate protein, fiber and good fats, avoid overeating. Try to work out at home with dumbbells or bodyweight exercises. Also, keeping an account of your daily steps is also a good way to stay active, ” he says.

The fitness coach, on his Instagram, is keeping many interactive live sessions with his followers and he even shares informative content about health and fitness. Guradesh Mann, in the last few years, has earned a lot of accolades and recognition.

In 2006, he was awarded Sub Junior Mr Chandigarh Award after which he won the title of Junior Mr Chandigarh in 2007. In 2008 he was Mr Panchukula, in 2009 he was Mr Chandigarh; both for the 90 kg category. The next year he won Mr Mohali Overall Champion.

In the 100 kg category, Guradesh became Mr North India in 2011. Apart from this, he has even represented India in World Bodybuilding & Physique Sports Championship in Budapest and Mumbai in 2013 and 2014 respectively.

With having represented the nation in Asian Championships in Seoul and Pune in 2017 and 2018, his latest achievement was in 2019 when he stood 6th at Amateur Olympia in Las Vegas. Currently, Guradesh Mann is spending all his time at home and inspiring people to stay fit by staying indoors.