The OTT platforms are currently the frontrunners in showbiz. With new and exciting content coming on them, audiences have drastically shifted their consumption of content by switching to web shows. Not just the audience consider the OTT platform as the best source of entertainment at present but several people within the entertainment industry think in the same way.

One of the emerging filmmakers of the film industry, Nicky Bhagnani joins the list of people who think OTT has overtaken the cinema halls. Nicky is currently busy working on his upcoming projects which include a big budget OTT content.

“The kind of content that the OTT platform is giving is amazing. You get to access thousands of shows and movies with just a click and can access it from any corner of the world,” said Nicky.

Nicky mentioned how OTT is creating amazing stuff lately and giving a whole new image to the entertainment world. The filmmaker also said that one of the reasons that OTT is going ahead of other platforms is its reach across the globe. Like many people, Nicky is also a big fan of the content of the OTT platform. He is planning to bring some of the amazing stuff on the OTT platform for the audience this year.

Nicky Bhagnani is a famous name in the Hindi film industry. With his dedication and determination, the filmmaker has made it this far in the industry. He runs the production house Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films (NVBF) with his brother Vicky Bhagnani.