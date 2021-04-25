Making a career in the entertainment industry isn’t as easy and flourishing as it looks. It requires tireless dedication and a strong will to rise against all odds to make it big. Sidhik Khan J is one such model who ensured that he doesn’t lack any of the needs to overcome any roadblock that came along the way and set his name strong as an established Tollywood actor and model.

Hailing from Kerala, Sidhik is an English graduate from Anna Mali University, Tamil Nadu. Having a strong passion for modelling and acting, he made his debut as a contestant in Swapna Sundari, a Tamil television reality show, and won hearts with his commendable acting skills. He could also be spotted working in many other short films.

Sharing about his journey as an actor, Sidhik says, “For me, acting is like a safe space where I could experiment with my being. It isn’t about impersonating someone else. It’s about finding the similarities in what seems to be dissimilar.” He also adds, “It is not very difficult to hold a reign in this industry. If you are confident enough to speak in front of the camera, you are halfway already there then.”

Being the brand ambassador for World Balance, a multinational brand headquartered in the Philippines, alongside, he has built this brand to provide a diverse range of high-quality goods and experiences that their customers enjoy. World Balance brings value and comfort to consumers from diversified walks of life, ranging from daily wear to formal.

Being excellent in his own field, Sidhik has been awarded best model physique 2018 and the best runway model (male) 2019. His perception towards life is remarkable as he feels that those who are scared to try and those who are afraid, are the two groups of people who will tell you that you cannot make a difference in this world. He keeps himself in the third category who can do anything to achieve what they dream of.

Sidhik Khan turned this pandemic into a sea of opportunities for himself as he collaborated with many brands during the time. Achieving a follower base of over 10k followers, he also inspired many people to be better each day. His consistent hard work and perseverance are what made him be where he is today and one can’t say otherwise.