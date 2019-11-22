Fashion has become a popular profession in today’s time. It has seen the birth of many influencers on social media who have been promoting various fashion brands and making a name for themselves on the digital platforms.

One of the key names in the list of those influencers is Karishma Yadav Bhalla, who is also popularly known as ‘Pinktrunkk’ on Instagram. Karishma is a content creator in the fashion and beauty industry. She has always been a fashion enthusiast.

Karishma learned fashion styling from the London College of Fashion. She is a native of Delhi and pursued a master’s degree in Fashion Management from NIFT. The fashion influencer began her career as a fashion stylist at Cosmopolitan, India. Besides this, she also worked as a head stylist at Exclusively.com, a fashion retail portal.

While studying fashion styling in London, she was asked to create a blog and document things that inspired her, be it fashion, beauty or lifestyle. Being a part of her curriculum, Karishma enjoyed it so much that she decided to work hard towards her goal and become a fashion expert.

The assignment in college became a turning point for her. Later, she started her personal blog ‘Pinktrunkk’. Through her personal blog, she initially documented her daily outfits and later started exploring the beauty and lifestyle industry. She has also been a personal stylist to South Indian superstar Amala Paul.

Karishma was also the social media head at NIMAI – a multi-designer jewelry brand in Delhi. The experience helped her a lot to set up a strong presence on social media. She has a strong fanbase of 134K followers on Instagram making Karishma Yadav Bhalla an established name on social media.

“I believe that it is the audience who makes you popular on social media. I always make sure to share genuine content with my viewers and connect with them at regular intervals. Social media has seen rapid growth in recent times, and it is the best way to engage with a larger audience”, said Karishma.

Till now, she has associated with many renowned brands like Nike, Google, Reebok, Thailand Tourism, Estée Lauder, Bobbi Brown, Foreo, Dyson, Hyundai among others.