Fashion designing is all about utilizing creativity in the best possible way. It keeps on evolving with a person’s age. To remain at the top, it is really important to bring innovations in terms of design. Bani Pasricha, a reputed name in the fashion industry, is known for her elegant and impeccable fashion designs which is a reflection of her experiences with regards to travel, art, culture, and vintage things. A biotechnologist turned fashion designer, she completed her course from Summer School – London College of Fashion and then she returned to India in 2010 to understand the fashion market in the country.

Bani’s last journey to Cannes Film Festival was a memorable one as she was amazed at the French Riveria, rightly called as the Bay of Angels. A perfect amalgamation of Grand Prix, the opulence of Monaco and Monte Carlo, and the soothing waves of Nice left the fashion designer in awe of France. “The art filled at St Paul de Vence is full of dreamy painters and I cannot forget the fragrance of handmade soaps, the famous French perfumery and of course the glamorous event of the globe, the Cannes Film Festival,” she said. Calling it a life-changing moment, she got inspired and came up with Cote D’azur collection to share the soothing experience of the Blue Coast with the audience.

Her collection was widely appreciated by the people as she infused elements of the Blue Coast in almost all the organic fabrics. Giving it a glamorous touch, the entire collection was a huge hit amongst everyone. Sharing her take on fashion, she was quoted saying, “It is not just about trends. It reflects the personality who is wearing it. Fashion is all about what makes you comfortable. You can walk with confidence in a room full of people if you are comfortable. Having said that, fashion is all about experimenting new looks because it is the quirky style statement that makes you unique from others.”