It is often said that “every success story is made from struggles and continuous hard work. The Digital Marketing duo, Jagrit Pratap Singh and Vikram Garg share a similar viral success story.

There has been a rise in the number of Digital creators and publishers on Facebook in 2020 and many such publishers and creators have strived hard to get on the road to fame and grown their social presence. But, the veterans, Jagrit and Vikram, have dominated the Digital space with an experience of over a decade.

Jagrit is 26 and hails from Noida while Vikram is 29 who is based out of Ambala. The duo has succeeded in creating viral social media properties that are contributing a major portion of the best of digital entertainment on Facebook.

They are known for Hiptoro, a Viral News and Media Portal. Hiptoro was started back in 2017 and made it to the list of popular websites in a matter of 7 months of existence. Hiptoro was also ranked 191 in Alexa Ranking in the United States, no doubt, a huge achievement. Hiptoro is now turned into a full-fledged media company.

The duo also owns the Facebook page ‘Most Amazing Videos on the Internet’ that currently boasts of about 2.2M followers. The followers majorly include audiences from the US. And thus, the page is one of the major sources of entertainment on Facebook. The more astonishing fact is that the page was started back in 2014. That was the time when the world was very far away from the current Meme Culture.

The duo emphasizes on taking regular feedback from the audience to push the boundaries of social reach. According to them, feedback is one of the vital elements for growth and they believe in serving the content that is relevant and liked by masses.

Most Amazing Videos on the Internet started as a News & Media publishing page on Facebook. It covered the entertainment sphere as a whole. Also, the number of people that reach the page is in itself evidence of the page’s huge success. The page reaches about 20M people every week with engagement from about 5M people per week.

The success story does not end here. Apart from this, the page also has tie-ups with some top global brands. The primary source of income is from Facebook’s monetization tools that have enabled the publishers to create good quality content.

The continuous efforts can make one traverse the road of success for sure. And this is definitely inspiring for all those who want to step in this field.

Talking about the duo’s future goals, they aim to see their page reach 3M followers by the end of 2020. They wish to break the Internet with their page getting most of the engagements from people across the globe. Apart from this, they are also working on growing Hiptoro as a broad media company with their own production house. Their in-house journalists are toiling hard round the clock to create high-quality and engaging content for their social media audience.