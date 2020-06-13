Everyone in this pandemic is suffering from a great loss. Almost all the powerful countries with the biggest health infrastructure have knelt in front of COVID-19. People are scared about their lives and have to spend every day at home to be safe under the lockdown put by their respective governments. People are not stepping outside because they’re scared.

But people like Elena Beuca, a Romanian-American film director, film producer, actress, and revivalist from Romania is inspiring people and keeping them positive in this situation.

Elena Beuca is well-known for her production, Talita (2020), a movie about how people should help people. The movie has won over 14 awards at many movie festivals.

Born on 27 October 1979, Beuca was raised in Hateg, Transylvania in Romania. Beuca aspired to be an avid reader from a young age. She has been known for her work in Gang Related (2014), Enlightened (2011), and Victorious (2010). Since the pandemic surfaced in the USA, Elena Beuca has started spreading positive thoughts and inspiring people about how to be strong and fight fear. Her videos have over 5 million views on Facebook in just 1 month.

Elena Beuca considers herself a revivalist more than a director or producer. Her words are so strong that people cannot stop watching her over and over again. With the power of words, Beuca is impacting everyone’s life and keeping them positive.

Not only this, Beuca is a visionary entrepreneur. She is also soon launching two major platforms to help people be a part of a global curated community with one vision and that is to help each other. She was one of the first directors along with her husband Dave Rogers to make her movie Talita available for the public for free on talita (dot) tv.

Beuca strongly believes that there is one God.

“There is no more than one religion and I believe the only religion is humanity,” says Elena.

Not everyone in this pandemic can stay positive and fight with their demons but people like Beuca are a great example of how to keep rolling with life.

Elena Beuca is living in Los Angeles and has great plans for the future and going digital and helping people fight their fears and stay positive.