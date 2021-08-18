Eight pack treat for bibliophiles out there

Busy? But wait we have an announcement, don’t bore yourself and make your brain an unused flesh, pick up a book and freshen up the muscles of your brain. Here we are with the eight magical gems, beautifully crafted by young and talented Indian brains. Read and recommend to your known ones.

‘Change Your Story Today’ by Shruti Dutt

‘Change Your Story Today’ is a unique self-help book as well as a ready reference for all Life Coaches.

The BLOOM technique & the secret code of OGOD are easy to follow & result-oriented.

The inspiring and awesome stories of the seven Indian women protagonists, who change their stories from being victims of their difficult circumstances to become victors, are thought-provoking & motivating. (The stories are based on true stories- and are very relatable to the Indian reader with a global appeal.)

Not to be missed- an informative, inspiring & very interesting book. Must get it & read it & review it!

Shruti Dutt is among the best Transformation Coaches from India (Internationally Certified). She works primarily with youth & women. She is also a storyteller & TV host on Tennews Network.

‘Not Really Indian’ by Subhashini Prasad

A first-of-its-kind book, Not Really Indian narrates the stories of ten fictional women characters who have lived in India and a foreign country: some out of choice and some out of compulsion. The dilemma of every female character is original and beautifully narrated, making the stories very relatable.

In Not Really Indian, Subhashini Prasad has given due attention to make the ordinary appear engaging. A few stories will take you by surprise while others may melt your heart. Not Really Indian is a page-turner: the finesse in the narrative and the detailing of situations in every story transports you into the character’s world. An unputdownable book by a debut author, Not Really Indian is a fresh narrative voice for women from all walks of life.

‘Flights of Fantasy’ by Dr Sujata Chatterjee

Life offers many challenges, but we have to face them with optimism and positivity. If it were not for an emotion called hope, life would have been very difficult. The different stories in this book center around this feeling called Hope.

The tales are from the author’s own experiences and they are of different genres, like humor, romance, mystery, adventure, fables& medical anecdotes. The mystery stories are full of suspense, which binds the readers to the book. The subtle romance in the tales adds to the beauty of relationships. The love and affection of a mother or an uncle will melt your heart. All the stories are like a rainbow bound by the emotion of hope.

‘The Yodha of Our Times’ by Sonal Srivastava

“Don’t just dream beautiful, live it!” believes Sonal Srivastava, the author of a page-turning compilation of fictional stories. The author is building her wings to chase her passion, which she says often can be difficult with various life-bound situations that demotivate people.

Sonal Srivastava is writing her own success story with her debut book, Winning Your Demons, published and highlighted as one of the most inspiring reads. She has been highlighted in Outlook India as “The Next Big Name in the Writing Industry.” Go and grab your copy of her page-turning compilation before you miss out!

‘How I failed in love’ by Samar Deep Singh

‘How I failed in Love’ by author Samar Deep Singh revolves around Aryan, who had scored Rank 1 in a top-notch and reputed Engineering Entrance Exam, and Ananya, who was an aspiring model and was solely focused on her career. These two completely different people with different backgrounds went to the same college where Aryan fell in love with Ananya.

For him, it was Love at first sight but Ananya only wanted to focus on her career and ambitions and that is why she rejected Aryan’s proposal. Is there a chance for a little spark? Or will it end there? Read it on Amazon.

‘Shadows in The Night’ by Suny Misra

This unputdownable novel blends the warmth of a romance and the suspense and mystery of a psychological thriller.

Ambarish gets down at an abandoned station and the story unfurls as he remembers his past.

Written in simple language, third-person narrative, multiple flashback techniques and the vibrancy of local culture, the book not only entertains but also empathises and educates. The novel offers a completely different but solid plotline and addresses complex issues like mental health at its very core. This is, perhaps, the first Indian fiction to deal with and discuss Schizophrenia in detail and with accuracy.

‘Men on DV (Domestic Violence)’ by Kailash Amesur

The book takes you on a journey of hitherto untold truths behind the drama when such fake cases are filed, about how the Law which was made to safeguard all behaves like a jealous mistress, the author has given voice to the muted stories which never caught attention in the social dogma that domestic violence is all about women at the hands of men, there has to be a shift, Law has to be inclusive and it’s high time that we acknowledge the need to rethink and amend it accordingly so it wouldn’t be misused, or the very Law that protects shall become the noose around the necks of the unassuming Innocents

‘Hackers Republic Hand Book’ By Ayush Patel

Ayush believes Cyber Security is not a joke, a clean vision at the Cyber Safety of Nation where sophisticated troubles are defined in an easy manner. How to defend yourself and your family from fraud, hackers or stalkers? How to browse the net retaining your computer and yourself safe?

How to guard your organization from enterprise and business espionage and the way to react to attacks? How to hit upon diffused social engineering techniques. These and many more attacks cyber protection preventions, Lab Setups, assaults and the way you could make your profession in the cyber safety domain. Hackers Republic Handbook is excellent for novices. This is the first version of the book; many more are yet to come.