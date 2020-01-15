In today’s time, fashion speaks a lot about an individual’s personality. One of the most sought after fashion companies that are currently making waves is Drip Creationz. It is the trusted name when it comes to footwear, apparel, and fashion accessories. The men behind this multi-million-dollar company are none other than the trio of Ilene Arellano, Frankie Quiroz, and Brian Porter. Headquartered in Riverside, California, the e-commerce fashion company was established in 2017.

In less than 3 years, Drip Creationz has made its mark and is one of the favourite fashion brands of the millennials. Be it design, development, manufacturing, and worldwide marketing of fashion apparel, it is a 360-degree company which is one of its kind. With more than 50,000 happy customers, Drip Creationz has built a solid fanbase of around 600,000 followers on Instagram.

Besides this, the company has got a team of 30 people who are working day and night by creating some innovative fashion designs for the people. The reason behind the mammoth success of Drip Creationz is the fact that it has associated with more than 500 social media influencers including Jake Paul, Logan Paul, Tana Mongeau, and Sommer Ray among others.

The list further includes celebrities like Ruby Rose, Jenna Dewan, Mckenna Grace, Gregg Sulkin and many more. Some of the other global celebrities who are smitten by the fashion brand include Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and Selena Gomez.

The vision of the co-founders, Ilene Arellano, Frankie Quiroz, and Brian Porter is to let people live a trendy life and it is truly inspiring to see how the three men have turned their dream into reality.