Dr. Thejo Kumari Amudala wins Bharatha Rathna Dr. BR Ambedkar National Award 2022

Women empowerment has got a whole new meaning with the support and zest that Thejo Kumari Amudala has brought to the movement. There have been colossal efforts that she has put behind so many campaigns. She lent a helping hand to all those who needed support and encouraged them to strive and get forward in life. Her work in several remote villages is commendable as she has uplifted weaker sections in villages that haven’t experienced any form of help, either from the authorities or volunteer organizations.

Thejo Kumari has been part of several achievements that have been duly recognized by several eminent institutions and personalities who have been honored through their organizations or on public forums. The number of awards and citations are galore, and they continue to come as she has continuously worked for the underprivileged and those who cannot find motivation. Her true spirit of ingenuity to seek others out first and then herself has made her a messiah for all those uncared for in this world.



She has been awarded for her work in remote villages with the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar National award in 2022. Being an entrepreneur and activist, Thejo has also received the Indian Glory award. The tremendous work Thejo has put in every field, whether in business or social work, has been appreciated by everyone. Her motivation to take others along with her has got her many young and old fans, who are inspired by her success and her determination to keep forwarding her good fortune to others in need.

Thejo’s humble beginnings motivated her to strive harder, achieving much-eluded success. After much struggle, she went to so many prestigious institutions to learn and attain the incredible qualifications desirable for every person who knows about it. But her work and passion for reaching out to others. Thejo ensures that all the underprivileged don’t stay behind due to a lack of resources. People who know her feel blessed to be associated with her.

A lot of the felicitations have been for her achievements in various fields as she has a multi-faceted persona that the world has got to see and acknowledge. Her efforts to reach out to people from other countries and strive for global peace have been recognized by conferring her with the Nelson Mandela Noble Peace award. She has also been awarded the Gandhi Peace award for her contribution to the nation.

Many awards such as the Abdul kalam award, Dr. Sarojini Naidu International award, and the Rajiv Gandhi Icon award have showcased Dr. Thejo Kumari’s potential and sizable achievements at a young age. At this rate, her profound potential will make her reach the pinnacle of success and fame both for her and her motherland.