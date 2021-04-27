A true leader is the one that creates more leaders and not followers. They make their way through the highs and lows of life and knock down even a mountain-like hurdle to show how it’s done.

Dr KV Satish, Founder-Chairman of DS-MAX Properties Pvt Ltd is a visionary and his down-to-earth nature and passion for his people are amazing.

Let’s dive deep into what makes Dr Satish the “Visionary Leader” he is and his heart behind everything he says and does. A young chap with dreams and hopes stepping into the silicon valley of India might sound like every other youngster moving to the big city for better life opportunities. Unlike them, Dr Satish’s dream was not to make it big but to make a bigger impact in the lives of those he came to network with.

Without much backup or support system, he stepped into the realty and developers business in the year 2007 in Bengaluru. A time when working in this sector came with high-risk factors and unpredictable outcomes; with just a handful of colleagues and a small office to operate from, he pursued his dream. He saw the need for every middle-class family to own a home and the security that this privilege brings with it.

To answer the need for affordable luxury homes, especially to the urban crowd, was his vision. To mobilize this vision, he built a team from scratch, recruited those that came with passion irrespective of their experience or qualifications.

Launching their first project in the year 2008, with one multistoried apartment, the company grew to 500+ employees, completing 100+ projects, with 60 in the pipeline, homing 20000+ families – all in just over a decade. This couldn’t have been possible without a visionary leader and an equally passionate team built on principles and life lessons.

Dr Satish has been the steering wheel and motivating factor to every employee who joins the company. He’s been known for being the only Chairman of a corporate company to meet with every candidate on the very day they are recruited. His relationship with them begins right on day one and this leaves a lasting impact and motivation to all that walk into his cabin.

His weekly, at times, bi-weekly motivational audio messages to his employees continue to keep them motivated and on track concerning their roles and responsibilities. He rewards those that perform extraordinarily and never fails to appreciate those that shine.

His passion for imbibing a culture of excellence among the team has led him to introduce many personality development schemes to soft skills development sessions and many more. Every employee has direct access to him and he ensures that he responds to all their queries and concerns – not a common trait of a CEO. He addresses his employees as the members of the DS-Max family because that’s what they are to him – kith and kins, not by blood but by choice.

With a leader and Chairman as motivated as Dr KV Satish and equally passionate employees, there’s no doubt about the amount of recognition the company receives nationally and internationally. The company has been awarded Real Estate Developer of the Year (Bangalore, Emerging Developer of the year, ARCH OF EXCELLENCE AWARD, GLOBAL ACHIEVERS AWARD FOR YOUNG ENTREPRENEUR, INDIVIDUAL CONTRIBUTION FOR INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATION, Inc.INDIA 500 Certificate of Excellence, DS-MAX Properties listed in Inc. India 500 Fastest growing companies, “Fastest Growing Indian Construction Company Excellence Award” (Bangkok), for outstanding achievements, BHARAT GAURAV NATIONAL AWARD (Best Employer of the Year)”, Most Enterprising CEO of the Year, Most Dynamic Developer of the year and so on.