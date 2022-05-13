Dr. Heramb Shelke’s road to success on the Indian Roads

“Entrepreneurship is about always moving forward: never stopping, never allowing self-doubt or fear to take over, and believing wholeheartedly in one’s own self. Never tell yourself that you need to be the biggest brand in the whole world. Start by working on what you need at the present moment and then what you need to do tomorrow. So, set yourself manageable targets and don’t get distracted.” says Dr. Heramb Shelke the Pune-based mechanical engineer turned entrepreneur. Dr. Shelke has a strong track record in operations and management and has now managed to put his foot forward in the Electric Vehicle (EV) market after having spent a great deal of time in the F&B industry establishing two of the most iconic and acclaimed lounges in the city of Pune namely 1BHK superbar and 2BHK Diner & Keyclub, both of which have received many awards for their scrumptious food, unparalleled service and aesthetic decors.

After having gained immense success in his F&B venture, Dr. Shelke has now taken over the EV market in Pune by establishing his new venture VRTO motors private limited. The EV sector in India is dynamic and fast-paced with various initiatives taking off and innovative startups venturing into the industry. VTRO is a pune based electric bike manufacturing startup that aims at launching a consolidated ecosystem that pieces together the challenges that EV market faces at this point in time like expensive battery replacements, lack of dedicated parking spots, exiguity of charging infrastructure, etc. and turn them into invaluable opportunities.

VTRO aims at providing the EV market with strong foundation in business operations and strategy, and an extensive leadership experience in fast-paced entrepreneurial environments. It manufactures a completely IOT enabled bike with unique designs, unisex compact frame, excellent battery life with battery charging and swapping stations spread all across the city. ““What makes us stand apart from our competitors is that we are building a product that streamlines and brings the entire manufacture-to-pay process under one roof while providing a tech-first end-to-end procurement service to our clients.” Heramb says.

“We hear so many inspirational stories in our day-to-day life, the one common string which is attached to all of them is their passion and never say never attitude. All these success stories are about people who have pushed their limits and have stood their ground, even amidst many challenges on their path to become the best versions in their chosen industries. I want to be able to create such an environment in the EV sector through VTRO.” says Heramb.